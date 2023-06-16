What Matthew Judon Said About DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots Visit

Matthew Judon was tight-lipped when asked about DeAndre Hopkins on Tuesday, but he was a bit more talkative Thursday afternoon.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher caught up with WPRI-TV’s JP Smollins during a charity/community event in Johnston, RI. Hours earlier, Judon posed for a photo with Hopkins inside New England’s room, which the star receiver visited as part of his free agency meeting with the Patriots.

“He still has that decision to make to where he wants to play,” Judon told Smollins. “But he’s a very talented football player. Everything that he’s done in his career can’t be taken away from him. So, if he wants to join the team, we’ll love to have him. But if not, we’ve played him before — so we know how to guard him as well.”

Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) – who was just seen with @DeAndreHopkins on his visit to Foxboro – talks about the possibility of the All-Pro WR joining the #Patriots 👀@jpsmollins caught up with him this evening in Johnston spending time with children from @CrossroadsRI @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/c2OZ48Stao — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) June 15, 2023

All reports indicate Hopkins’ two-day visit with the Patriots went well. Jeff Howe of The Athletic even said New England is making a “push” to sign the 31-year-old.

However, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Hopkins and the Patriots might take some time to assess their options. Previous reports also suggested that Hopkins might not sign until late July, if not earlier.

Nevertheless, there appears to be mutual, genuine interest between the two sides. We’ll have to wait and see whether that results in New England finally adding an elite talent to its receiving corps.