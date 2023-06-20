Zion Williamson is one of the most fascinating players in the NBA.

When healthy, he’s been nothing short of dominant for the New Orleans Pelicans. The problem? He’s been unable to stay on the floor, with multiple injuries over the course of four NBA seasons raising serious questions about his long-term potential.

Add in his relationship drama that’s been playing out publicly on social media, plus the never-ending concerns regarding his weight, and it’s not entirely shocking that Williamson’s name popped up in trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo on Sunday’s episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” kicked around a few hypothetical Zion trades. Russillo pitched a deal involving the Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown for Williamson and Herbert Jones.

Simmons (a Celtics fan) paused for several seconds before offering his thoughts on a potential Jaylen Brown-Zion Williamson blockbuster.

“I think you and I are on the higher end of Zion believers,” Simmons said. “There were two different points of his career where he was doing stuff I’d never seen before from somebody with his body and his size and his profile. And I think you and I were about as focused on it as any non-Pelicans fans. Like, ‘Do you guys realize what’s happening right now? Because it’s like, this guy is completely unguardable.’

“I just worry that he got the contract already and he doesn’t seem to have any sort of maturity at all. Like, at all. And if he was playing for something, I would feel better about it. But the fact that he already has the money makes me really nervous. Because we’ve seen this a few times.

“I would probably say no, but man, I would have a three-hour meeting with my staff. Only because (the Celtics have) made five conference finals in seven years. And I don’t know, would you do it?”

Russillo (also a Celtics fan) was more declarative in voicing his disapproval, from Boston’s standpoint, but nonetheless acknowledged it’s a compelling thought exercise with Williamson’s future in New Orleans hanging in the balance and Brown eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this offseason.

“I would probably say no, but man, I would have a three-hour meeting with my staff.” Bill Simmons on the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown for Zion Williamson

The Celtics reached the NBA Finals in 2022 and lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals this past season. They’ve simply been unable to get over the hump for Banner 18 despite being a perennial threat to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Jaylen Brown going to the Pelicans solves their Zion problem immediately,” Russillo said. ” … One of my number one things I’ll do is that I’ll look at what you’re doing and go, ‘OK, does this at least give you a chance? Does this give you a chance to compete for a championship?’ And that’s not a long list of teams.

“As disappointing as Boston’s loss is to Miami, they go into next year still having a legitimate chance to win an NBA championship. And messing with that and breaking that up, despite the flaws, like every other team, I wouldn’t be in a hurry to mess with that. So, if I’m Boston, I’d still say no despite you would have some real moments being like, ‘What? Imagine if we got Zion and he figures it out.’ “

Yes, the thought of pairing Jayson Tatum with Williamson is enough to raise a few eyebrows. Tatum, 25, is arguably a top-five player. And Williamson has the potential to enter that conversation, as well, in his age-23 season and beyond. It’d be interesting to see how their skill sets complement one another.

But as Russillo mentioned, the Celtics already are title contenders. There’s so much risk associated with acquiring Williamson — albeit with a ton of upside — that such a blockbuster makes far more sense for a team looking to take a dramatic leap.

Just imagine the backlash if Williamson, who signed a five-year, $193 million max extension last July, flopped in Boston. At least with Brown, the Celtics know it works, to an extent, with room for continued growth.