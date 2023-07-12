Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reportedly will claim the prize that no NFL team was vying for.

The J-E-T-S will take over the television screen this summer with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” traveling to New York, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning. The NFL and NFL Films selected Gang Green to serve as this year’s team.

The Jets report to training camp July 19, and now cameras will be there to continue arguably the biggest offseason storyline.

New York traded for Rodgers, the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP this offseason. Because of that seismic agreement, it shouldn’t come as much surprise the league selected the Jets for the program.

The other available options were the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders as the league’s criteria eliminates teams with first-year head coaches, teams who qualified for the postseason the last two seasons and teams who appeared on the show in the past 10 seasons.