Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Pair Of Red Sox Infielders, Pitcher

The Red Sox have been hit with injuries all season, and prior to the series-opening loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Boston’s manager Alex Cora provided updates for three key members of the roster.

Injured reliever John Schreiber threw live batting practice to Trevor Story who has been sidelined since undergoing an internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament, an alternative to Tommy John surgery in January.

Cora stated previously that Story could return earlier as the designated hitter even if he wasn’t ready to play defense and is taking strides in fielding.

“He’s feeling good, he’s throwing the ball well,” Cora told reporters, per Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Starr. “… It’s looking good. I don’t want to get too excited, let’s put it that way.”

The skipper said Schrieber throwing live BP is moving the 29-year-old right-handed pitcher in the right direction, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Schreiber has been on the

“The goal for Schreiber is get this live BP in and hopefully go on a rehab assignment this weekend,” Cora said. “Try to get two (rehab appearances) before the All-Star break and then see what we’ve got after. He’s recovering well. He’s feeling great. So this is moving fairly fast.”

Infielder Yu Chang is getting closer to returning to Boston as he continues his rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester. Cora told reporters Chang is expected to assume the role of starting shortstop for the Red Sox when he returns.

“Chang is playing nine (innings Tuesday in Worcester),” Cora said. “Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s here with us sometime this week.”