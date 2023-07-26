BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron found a way to make an impact not just on the ice, but across all sports in the city of Boston.

Bergeron’s play over the course of 19 seasons with the Bruins, which came to a heartfelt end Tuesday with the Bruins captain announcing his retirement, certainly caught the attention of Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora reflected on Bergeron’s illustrious career prior to the Red Sox taking on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park and believes the six-time Selke Trophy winner serves as a great example for his own players to follow.

“He’s just steady, right? Something that we want our players to do, kind of like post everyday, be accountable, be genuine,” Cora said. “At one point when you play in this city for a long, long time, you become a guy or a person that you look up to. Been following social media the whole day and the messages and what he means not only to the Bruins but for the whole area is amazing.

“It gets to a point that you have to turn the page, close that chapter and write a new one. And hopefully for him, it’s one that is really good and enjoy his life however he wants to do it. And from our end, the organization and I bet other organizations in this city, we’re very proud of him and we thank him for his effort and what he means to the city.”

Cora was far from the only person to send well-wishes Bergeron’s way. They poured in from everywhere, including from former teammates, rivals and New England Patriots players.

That again showcases how wide-ranging his impact truly was as he hangs up his skates.