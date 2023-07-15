What a way to open to the second half of the MLB season.

Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall made an early statement against the Chicago Cubs, sending home runs well into the stands.

Yu Chang, Triston Casas, and Justin Turner joined the home run club later in the game, contributing to the 8-3 win over the Cubs.

The Boston Red Sox take the field to continue their Chicago series at 2:20pm on Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra-Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.