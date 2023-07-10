It’s evident the Boston Celtics are invested in being active this offseason, however, is president of basketball operations Brad Stevens starting to think outside the box?

With Grant Williams and Marcus Smart headlining Boston’s offseason departures thus far, the room for reserve unit upgrades remains open for the Celtics. Maybe that positions the front office to entertain the idea of adding a once-superstar point guard to take a backseat role next season.

Boston reportedly attended a private workout held by five-time NBA All-Star John Wall in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Wall, who played just 34 games this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers, showcased his skillset before the Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and others.

Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) July 9, 2023

Once regarded as the face of the franchise during his heyday with the Washington Wizards, Wall hasn’t nearly been the same, heavily derailed by injuries in recent years. Wall, 32, averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field with the Clippers after agreeing to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season, the second full campaign he’s missed in the last four years.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Celtics have an open roster spot after signing second-rounder Jordan Walsh to a reported four-year, $7.6 million rookie contract, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Boston already has Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon on its roster, both of which served as key contributors in head coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotations. The Celtics also have a list of alternatives to select from including Payton Pritchard and Delano Banton, who they recently signed to a two-year deal.

Wall is a free agent and will turn 33 years old in September.