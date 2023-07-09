Former Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and Boston catcher Connor Wong joined Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast” on Saturday.

Now a member of the Texas Rangers, Eovaldi had a lot to say about why he’s not surprised that Wong is having a breakout season. Wong is batting .234 with 17 doubles and six home runs ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics — all while playing solid behind the dish.

“Having his work ethic, being able to see it first-hand. When he first got up here, it was like you never saw him in the cage. He was always down in the bullpen trying to catch the guys, get to know them as much as possible. As a pitcher, that stands out,” Eovaldi told Caron. “You want a guy who’s not just worried about his at-bats and gotta be able to turn the page if it’s not a good one. But to be able to go out there and call a good game, get as many strikes as possible for you, that means a lot.

“Again, him being able to work with (Jason) Varitek, it’s like you got one of the greatest of the game, and he’s not afraid to go over there and pick his mind and try to continue to get better.”

Eovaldi went on to discuss Wong’s hitting and how he, as a pitcher, approaches throwing to batters.

“I always felt the more at-bats he would be able to get, the better he would be able to do. I know he had a really good stretch earlier this year where he was crushing everything. Then again it’s just getting back into there, and I feel like on the pitching side of it we try to expose those weaknesses from the hitters and keep attacking it. It’s their job to adjust to that.”

Wong has been making strides both up at bat and behind the plate, and Eovaldi has noticed such improvements.