Ever since Dalvin Cook became an NFL free agent in early June, there’s been a popular narrative about where the star running back would wind up.

The Dolphins seemed like a logical suitor for Cook, who hails from South Florida and played collegiate ball at Florida State. And outside of those roots, Cook theoretically could be the cherry on top for a Dolphins offense that has a chance to be one of the league’s most potent in 2023.

However, the Cook-to-Miami chatter quelled in recent weeks following a report that the four-time Pro Bowl selection “wasn’t willing to accept” the offer the Fins brought to the negotiating table. But there apparently wasn’t any merit to that rumor, as Cook denied it during a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

That isn’t to say Cook won’t ultimately land with the Dolphins. The 27-year-old in the same interview acknowledged there’s a “high percentage” chance he signs with an AFC East team. Cook even believes it’s “not out of the picture” for him to sign with the Buffalo Bills, who roster his younger brother, James.

The rest of the division appears to be in play for Cook, too. A recent report claimed the New England Patriots and the New York Jets also are among the top contenders to ink the 2017 second-round pick.