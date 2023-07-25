The Titans entered the NFL offseason without a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but that officially changed Monday.

Tennessee kicked off the week by formally announcing the signing of DeAndre Hopkins, who was a free agent for nearly two months. Hopkins took visits to Nashville and New England while he was on the open market, and despite “good vibes” with the Patriots, the five-time Pro Bowl opted to join forces with Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and company.

Within his first public comments after signing on the dotted line in Tennessee, Hopkins explained why he chose the Titans.

“This was a team that as soon as the offseason hit and I knew I was possibly going to be traded, this was a team that was on my list of places that I wanted to play because of the history Mike Vrabel and I have, the history Tim Kelly and I have,” Hopkins said, per the team.

“I wanted to be somewhere where I knew people had my best interests, not just on the field but off the field as well.”

Hopkins now will be challenged with trying to galvanize a team that isn’t expected to factor into the AFC arms race. As of Tuesday morning, the Titans have the fourth-longest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the conference.