The Dodgers added a pair of rental arms during Major League Baseball trade deadline season, but it came at a steep cost.

Los Angeles acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox on Friday, according to multiple reports. It sent Trayce Thompson, prospects Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure to Chicago, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Kelly will make his return to Los Angeles for the first time since 2021, and he joins former Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández. He’ll also reunite with other former Boston players Ryan Brasier, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Lynn nor Kelly are coming to the Dodgers in top form. Lynn leads MLB with a 6.47 ERA, and Kelly has a 4.97 ERA. However, the pair have postseason experience and are World Series champions.

The Dodgers will hope the rentals pay off because Nastrini was the No. 9 prospect in their system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Los Angeles is in win-now mode, but the White Sox could come out on the better end of this deal, especially as they stayed busy Friday with a reported trade with the Houston Astros.