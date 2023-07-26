The Boston Red Sox dealt utilityman Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for two relief pitchers in Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Hernández seemed excited to reunite with his old team, having spent six seasons in Los Angeles from 2015-20, capturing his first World Series title in 2020 and reuniting with former Red Sox players Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez in the process.

The trade received reactions from teammates, including Justin Turner, who played with Hernández all six seasons the 31-year-old was in Los Angeles.

Although Hernández bid farewell to Boston on his personal social media account, his reaction to the move was shared on the Dodger Insider Twitter account.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I heard I was coming back here, crazy world. A lot of emotions,” Hernández said. “I’m looking forward to playing back in October baseball.”

The Dodgers lead the National League West, posting a 58-42 record ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The former Red Sox was also seen dancing in the dugout in a video on the Dodgers’ Twitter account, captioned “It’s good to have you back, Kiké.”

It’s good to have you back, Kiké. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5mgVZwOmC2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2023

He was quick to jump back into the Dodgers’ lineup, too, starting at second base and batting sixth just one day after being traded.