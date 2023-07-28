Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton Drops Hilarious Burn On Troll

Ex-New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton went all in Monday during a now-viral exchange with a fan at a football camp.

Newton was challenged by a fan, who stood on the sidelines in attendance and chirped at the 2015 MVP, prompting a back-and-forth between the two.

“How many rings you got?” the fan said in a video, courtesy of Complex.

Fan: How many rings you got? We got the same amount.



Cam Newton: None but we don’t got the same bank account.



(via TT/kylesantangelo) pic.twitter.com/vyKABRT51v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 24, 2023

Newton admitted he has zero rings, but the fan didn’t stop there.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got the same amount,” the fan said.

This prompted the former Patriots QB to give an even harsher response.

“But we don’t got the same bank account,” Newton replied.

Story continues below advertisement

Newton was considered “too famous” by another fan to respond like that, and the former 10-year veteran went as far as to accuse the fan of playing the victim card.

“No, no, no don’t play the victim now,” Newton said.

He is one of many players that doesn’t have a championship under their belt, despite having accomplished a lot on the field.

Newton was once seen as one of the league’s best players, but injuries took their toll on the now-NFL free agent.