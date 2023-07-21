The New England Patriots take their next step toward the start of the 2023 season when open practices of training camp begin on Wednesday, July 26.

Across the 21st century, plenty of star players have come and gone through the New England organization. Some players stayed longer than others. Another group of notable players made brief appearances with the Patriots during training camp and into the preseason.

From star receivers to Hall of Fame defensive backs, here are five players that dawned the Patriots uniform throughout the years in training camp and the preseason.

Eric Decker, WR – 2018

Eric Decker came to Foxboro in 2018 with quite the familiarity with the Patriots. The receiver caught a walk-off touchdown against the Patriots with the New York Jets in 2015 as well as defeating New England in the 2013 AFC Championship game.

After voicing his desire to play with the Patriots, Decker signed a contract with the team ahead of the 2018 season. He had just 12 receiving yards that preseason before announcing his retirement.

In his eight year career, Decker hauled in 453 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2015

Like Decker, Reggie Wayne also had a game-winning touchdown against New England and defeated the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

In 2009, Wayne got a slant from Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts to beat the Patriots, 35-34, on Sunday Night Football in the infamous “Fourth and Two” game. Wayne also played in the Colts’ comeback victory to beat the Patriots 38-34 in the 2006 AFC Championship game.

After playing as a rival for the majority of the career, Wayne signed with the Patriots ahead of the 2015 season. The veteran receiver had ties to New England years before finally signing with the team.

Like other receivers, Wayne had a quick stop in the preseason before New England released him before the regular season.

John Lynch, S – 2008

This nine-time Pro Bowler had a strong resume with a Super Bowl championship when his career was winding down before the 2008 season.

Bill Belichick took a chance to add veteran leadership to the secondary when he brought Lynch into camp.

During that preseason, Lynch decided that he was ready to retire. Lynch did take the opportunity to play one final time in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Giants before bringing his Hall of Fame career to a close.

Demariyus Thomas, WR – 2019

Fans may remember the stops of Antonio Brown and the continued stint of Josh Gordon as the wide receiver headlines entering the 2019 season.

That preseason, New England brought in a premiere outside receiver in the late Demaryius Thomas.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Thomas posted four Pro Bowl appearances with 60 touchdowns in his career, including a Super Bowl 50 championship, with the Denver Broncos.

Thomas did not appear in the regular season with the Patriots after alternating on and off the roster during the preseason.

Tim Tebow, QB – 2013

Well, this one fans may remember. Especially with the attention Tim Tebow brought everywhere he went in the early 2010s. Tebow rode a miraculous run with the Denver Broncos during the 2011 season before the Patriots dismantled his team 45-7 in the AFC Divisional Round.

Tebow was traded to the New York Jets the following season after the Broncos signed Peyton Manning in free agency.

A year later in 2013, Tebow added quarterback depth and plenty of fan fare to Patriots training camp. The southpaw did throw a pair of touchdown passes for New England in a preseason matchup against the New York Giants.

Tebow was later cut during camp as the late Ryan Mallett won the backup quarterback job.