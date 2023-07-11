If you’re anyone but former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the internet can be a tough place to navigate.

As you’ve probably heard, the internet is forever. That means anyone who posts something on the world wide web could have that exact thing come back to haunt them in the future. Toney, however, doesn’t have that problem.

He was hacked, after all.

Toney, who was drafted by the Giants at No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, had a rocky career with the franchise. New York hardly ever saw their high-priced investment hit the field, as Toney played a total of 12 games in his one and a half seasons with the Giants — who traded him after a litany of injuries and personal problems deteriorated the relationship on both sides.

That’s why Toney, despite winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, has had no problem continuing to slander Giants fans and even his former quarterback, Daniel Jones.

The 24-year-old went on a Twitter tirade, in which he apparently sent several disparaging tweets, DMs and voice messages to Giants fans on social media.

Update: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney claims his social media accounts were hacked after #Giants fans complained he left them profanity-laced voice recordings and also attacked female fans by their looks while using degrading language.



Toney recently went on Instagram to attack… pic.twitter.com/BL86adqW1G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 11, 2023

“I knew that weak (expletive) playbook,” Toney exclaimed in one DM, per Giants Wire. “And I could give a (expletive) about (Brian) Daboll, Joe (Schoen) or you. Y’all broke (expletive) speaking on me and not visa versa. (Expletive) the Giants.”

Toney also made fun of Giants fans by poking fun at the Saquon Barkley contract situation before insinuating that Daniel Jones was “blowing up” his cell phone and that he had been ignoring the calls.

Throughout his rants, Toney has routinely blocked fans and media members.

This would all be a terrible look for a player who was traded and went on to have success elsewhere, if he wasn’t hacked, of course.