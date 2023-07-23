The Boston Red Sox haven’t thrown a no-hitter since May 19, 2008, when Jon Lester blanked the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

Their minor-league affiliates, however, can’t seem to stop.

Boston earned its fourth no-hitter as an organization in the last 12 months on Sunday, with Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero of the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs combining to vanquish the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field.

The Red Sox farm system’s other three no-no’s in the past year came on May 5, 2022, Aug. 12, 2022 and May 5, 2023, with Brayan Bello (Double-A), Michael Wacha (Triple-A) and CJ Liu (Double-A) starting each combined effort.

You can watch the final out of Sunday’s game below.

NO HITTER!!!

Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci, and Luis Guerrero combined for 2nd no-hitter this year and 7th in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/itA1EVvIwr — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 23, 2023

It was a star-studded affair for the Red Sox, who had Trevor Story and Pablo Reyes each making rehab appearances — and blossoming-star Gonzalez on the hill for the first six innings.

The no-hitter was just Gonzalez’s second start for Double-A Portland, with the 21-year-old earning a 0.75 ERA across 12 innings tossed since his call up. He has allowed four total hits while striking out 19 batters, allowing one run to score Sunday due to a few walks.

The Red Sox have long been knocked for their inability to develop pitching prospects, but recent success has shown they’re trending in the right direction.