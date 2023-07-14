It’s Time To Pull ‘Underrated’ Label Off This Patriots Star

The current era of New England Patriots football is a weird one.

There was a 20-year period where Gillette Stadium was viewed as the home of “superstar” players. Tom Brady, Ty Law, Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski, Stephon Gilmore and more all received that tag during the Patriots’ two-decade-long run of dominance.

New England, of course, has fallen off a bit since Brady departed in March 2020, with public interest following him out the door. That has led to less of a focused eye on the talented players the Patriots still roster.

That doesn’t mean New England doesn’t have superstars, however, as one player is ready to shed his “underrated” tag and take hold of that mantle.

We’re talking about Rhamondre Stevenson.

In just two seasons with the Patriots, Stevenson has shifted from a fourth-round project to the undoubted first-team running back. In fact, he’s become one of the most complete backs in the entire NFL, with national media taking notice.

“I love what he’s about,” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media said Thursday, discussing the league’s most underrated offensive players. “He was the ‘No. 2’ for that team most of last season and the year before, but he is a true RB1. … We don’t talk a lot about him as one of the best running backs in the league, but we should.”

This isn’t one of those fantasy football opinions, either (though we hear Stevenson isn’t a bad choice in that world). When talking about the very best running backs in the NFL, you can no longer leave the Oklahoma product out of the conversation.

The Patriots clearly love him, piling more responsibility on his plate by the week in his second season, while Bill Belichick gushed over him, unlike any player we’ve seen in recent years. He’s a three-down player, and given New England’s offseason, he very well may lead the league in touches in 2023.

The 25-year-old was tied for second in yards after contact per attempt (3.4) last season, and finished fifth in points per play (0.11). He has elite vision, power and contact balance — which should translate well as he’ll receive more goal-line opportunities with Damien Harris in Buffalo. It’s hard to stop a guy you can’t tackle, and Stevenson was the 14th-best player in the entire NFL at breaking tackles last year.

The sky seems to be the limit for Stevenson, as a new offense and improved opportunity are in line. What he does with it could very well put him in the conversation as one of the NFL’s superstars.