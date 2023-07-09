Jarren Duran Has Great Way Of Describing Game-To-Game Mission

The Red Sox’s decision to stand by Jarren Duran continues to look like a wise one.

Duran is one of Boston’s hottest players as the club approaches the Major League Baseball All-Star break. July has been very, very kind to the 26-year-old, who owns a .561 batting average with a home run, two triples and six doubles through 22 at-bats this month. Duran swelled those totals Saturday when he logged a three-hit performance in the Red Sox’s 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Duran’s breakout seemingly has coincided with the outfielder harnessing a better understanding of how he can be most helpful to his team. As the speedy center fielder bluntly explained after the Red Sox’s fourth straight win, simply being a pest to the opposition can do wonders for Boston.

“I’m just trying to be that annoyance to the other team and just get on base, and run and try and cause havoc, and just keep pressure on, and hopefully the guys behind me can get a good pitch to hit,” Duran told reporters, per MLB.com.

Duran will try to keep it rolling Sunday when the Red Sox play their final game before the Midsummer Classic festivities in Seattle.