Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly landed a veteran cornerback just a few days before opening training camp.

Marcus Peters reached an agreement with the Raiders on a one-year contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Peters reportedly had an “impressive” workout with Las Vegas on Monday before coming to terms on a deal.

Peters was Pro Football Focus’ No. 8 ranked free agent cornerback entering the offseason. He’s entering his age-30 season.

Peters played 13 games during the 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL the previous season. After he regained his form, he looked like a starting cornerback, though he failed to register multiple interceptions for the first time in his NFL career.

Story continues below advertisement

Peters missed Baltimore’s final three games last season due to a mild calf strain.

More NFL:

Josh McDaniels, Raiders Reportedly Bolster Defense With Pro Bowl Cornerback

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images