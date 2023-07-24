Josh McDaniels, Raiders Reportedly Bolster Defense With Pro Bowl Cornerback

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly landed a veteran cornerback just a few days before opening training camp.

Marcus Peters reached an agreement with the Raiders on a one-year contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Peters reportedly had an “impressive” workout with Las Vegas on Monday before coming to terms on a deal.

Peters was Pro Football Focus’ No. 8 ranked free agent cornerback entering the offseason. He’s entering his age-30 season.

Peters played 13 games during the 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL the previous season. After he regained his form, he looked like a starting cornerback, though he failed to register multiple interceptions for the first time in his NFL career.

Peters missed Baltimore’s final three games last season due to a mild calf strain.