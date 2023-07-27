LeBron James Gives Positive Update On Son’s Condition

The basketball world came together after learning Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was taken to the hospital Tuesday and was in stable condition.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was among multiple people in the sports world to offer their support for the James family. The Lakers star opened up about the situation Thursday.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James tweeted. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James was a McDonalds All-American and reportedly chose USC over Ohio State and Oregon. He was expected to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

But the focus for him and his family now is his well-being.