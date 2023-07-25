Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, collapsed while training on the basketball court Monday and suffered a medical emergency.
The 18-year-old was working out at the University of Southern California, where he is set to continue his basketball career after being one of the top prospects out of Sierra Canyon High School. He reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and was unconscious when the ambulance arrived, according to TMZ.
According to a statement provided by the family, Bronny James was out of the ICU and was in stable condition as of Tuesday.
But the scare prompted reactions from all over the sports world, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
Also among those to react was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. That incident also rocked the sports world.
It was a miracle Hamlin made a full recovery and was cleared to return to football activities Apr. 18. The sports world surely is hopeful the younger James follows Hamlin’s recovery path.
