Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, collapsed while training on the basketball court Monday and suffered a medical emergency.

The 18-year-old was working out at the University of Southern California, where he is set to continue his basketball career after being one of the top prospects out of Sierra Canyon High School. He reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and was unconscious when the ambulance arrived, according to TMZ.

According to a statement provided by the family, Bronny James was out of the ICU and was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

But the scare prompted reactions from all over the sports world, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Bronny 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 25, 2023

Get well soon, Bronny! Our prayers and best wishes go out to the James family. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 25, 2023

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 25, 2023

Praying for Bronny🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 25, 2023

All the best to Bronny James and his family. Scary situation. Here’s hoping for a speedy, full recovery.🙏 https://t.co/HXlEgyatOk — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 25, 2023

Also among those to react was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. That incident also rocked the sports world.

It was a miracle Hamlin made a full recovery and was cleared to return to football activities Apr. 18. The sports world surely is hopeful the younger James follows Hamlin’s recovery path.