NBA Rumors: Celtics, Jaylen Brown ‘Confident’ To Get Extension Done

NBA free agency began Friday night, and after midnight Eastern, Jaylen Brown became eligible to sign a contract extension with the Celtics.

Boston can sign the All-NBA guard to a five-year, $295 million supermax contract. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens committed to Brown’s future in Boston despite speculation about a potential trade. And the sides have been encouraged by pundits to get a deal done.

However, “Brown is not expected to instantly agree to a deal, but both sides remain confident that one can be struck soon,” a league source told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach on Friday.

The Celtics got NBA free agency started by reportedly agreeing to a deal with forward Oshae Brissett, and Boston reportedly will re-sign Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, team-friendly extension.

Boston is linked to other free-agent targets but it will be limited due to the amount of money that will be spent on its foundational stars. The goal for the Celtics likely will be locking up Brown will be a key goal this offseason before Jayson Tatum becomes eligible to sign his supermax extension.