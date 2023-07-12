The Giants face the possibility of playing the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 without Saquon Barkley.

New York and its star running back are at odds over the 26-year-old’s contract, which expires at the end of this season. Barkley desires a long-term deal that would pay him as one of the top running backs in the league — around the $12-15 million range — but the Giants have no interest in that kind of investment at a position where injuries become more of a factor when the player nears 30.

The Giants gave Barkley the franchise tag, but he has no interest in playing under it, and it’s possible he holds out and doesn’t play in Week 1, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

New York has veteran Matt Breida, rookie Eric Gray and special teamer Gary Brightwell on the roster behind Barkley, who was vital in the Giants’ playoff run last season. Daniel Jones received a massive payday, and it’s possible head coach Brian Daboll is able to keep the Giants’ offense afloat without Barkley.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a risky gamble to bet on Jones but one the league has been trending toward over the past decade. Investing in running backs long-term has not been a winning proposition. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs made the Super Bowl with committees that didn’t take up a significant percentage of their salary caps.

The Giants could hope to do the same, but a high-profile player like Barkley on holdout would not look great to the fan base. Time will tell as training camp draws near whether or not Barkley decides to force New York’s hand in negotiations.