Two years after injuries seemingly ended his NFL career, Jalen Hurd is attempting a comeback with the Patriots.

Hurd, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound wide receiver, reportedly parlayed a free agent workout with New England on Monday into a contract.

The 27-year-old agreed to terms with the Patriots after the workout, according to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, setting him up to join the team’s 90-man roster before its first training camp practice on Wednesday.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Hurd in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft following productive collegiate stints at Tennesse and Baylor. Hurd played running back for the Volunteers, racking up 1,285 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015, then switched positions after transferring for his senior season.

Hurd was in the same Baylor position group as current Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton in 2018 and, in his first season as a full-time wideout, caught 69 passes for 946 yards and four scores while continuing to contribute as a rusher (48 carries, 4.4 yards per).

The 49ers drafted Hurd 67th overall the following spring — three spots after D.K. Metcalf and one behind Diontae Johnson — but a series of severe injuries to his back and knee prevented him from ever appearing in a regular-season game for San Francisco. The Niners released him in November 2021, and he remained out of football until this week.

Hurd now will compete for a roster spot in a receiving corps that features JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Thornton, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Malik Cunningham, Ed Lee and Raleigh Webb. It’s unclear whether the Patriots — who hosted Hurd for a pre-draft visit back in 2019 — plan to give him a look at running back, as well, where they could use more depth behind top dog Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots also signed former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot on Monday. Barring any releases, the additions of Hurd and Fagot should give New England a full 90-man roster entering training camp.