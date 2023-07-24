The New England Patriots seem determined to leave no stone unturned as they open training camp Wednesday.

The Patriots reportedly hosted Jalen Hurd, a former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, and Diego Fagot, a former Baltimore Ravens linebacker out of Navy, for workouts on Monday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Hurd and Fagot were part of a reported group to visit New England on Monday. The Patriots also worked out a pair of defensive tackles.

Hurd is an intriguing player to be brought in, as he has never played in an NFL regular-season game despite being drafted No. 67 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old was placed on injured reserve with season-ending injuries in 2019 (back), 2020 (ACL) and 2021 (knee) before being released by the 49ers without playing a snap.

The former college running back made the transition to wide receiver as a grad-transfer for Baylor in 2018. He totaled 69 receptions for 946 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns that season, adding 209 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His versatility led the Patriots to bring him in for a pre-draft visit in 2019. Hurd reportedly worked out for the Houston Texans on Friday.

The Patriots lost out on DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans, but could still use another wide receiver in camp.

Fagot, despite being a former Navy linebacker who was a three-time All-AAC selection, made his first visit to New England on Monday. The 25-year-old signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was cut during training camp. He received permission from the Department of Defense last spring to pursue football, but has yet to make a roster.

New England saw Raekwon McMillan hit injured reserve earlier this summer, possibly opening the door for an off-ball linebacker to join for training camp.

The Patriots have two open spots on their 90-man roster.