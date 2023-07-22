Red Sox Add Pitcher Before Game 2 Of Doubleheader Vs. Mets

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move shortly after suffering their third straight loss and dropping back to last place in the American League East on Saturday afternoon.

Following Boston’s 5-4 loss to the Mets at Fenway Park, the Red Sox added right-handed pitcher Norwith Gudiño from Triple-A Worcester. That potentially sets up for Gudiño’s big league debut in Game 2 of Boston’s day-night doubleheader with the Mets. The second game of the twin bill is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The 27-year-old was appointed the 27th man of Boston’s roster — slated to wear No. 93 for the Red Sox — as Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed the move when asked by reporters.

“Gudiño, yeah. He’ll be here,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Gudiño, who Boston added as a minor league free agent in December, has spent the entirety of the 2023 season with Worcester, recording a 5.54 ERA in 20 appearances. The right-hander has also made eight starts, going 4-4 and allowing 32 earned runs (37 total) over the course of 52 innings tossed.

However, Gudiño has settled down lately, notching a 2.14 ERA, allowing five runs in 21 innings while striking out 10 hitters since June 7.