Red Sox Announce Signings Of Second-, Third-Round Draft Picks

The Red Sox locked up two more selections from the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boston announced in a press release it signed shortstops Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson, who were selected in the second and third rounds, respectively. Director of amateur scouting Devin Pearson made the announcement Saturday. Both signees will report to Fort Myers, Fla., according to the team’s press release.

Zanetello reportedly signed for $3 million, which is nearly double the slot for his draft selection. The high school shortstop toured Fenway Park on Wednesday and aspired to be like Mookie Betts. He will take batting practice with the Red Sox on Sunday, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Anderson signed for $1.5 million, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

Boston locked up first-round selection Kyle Teel on Friday, and the top catcher in the draft took batting practice with the Red Sox and expressed excitement for his future with the franchise.

The Red Sox have signed 11 of their top 12 draft picks after Saturday’s signings.