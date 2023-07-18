The Boston Red Sox appear to be another step closer toward the return of a star middle infielder and a major boost to the lineup.

On Tuesday, Alex Cora acknowledged that Trevor Story will begin a rehab assignment this upcoming weekend. Cora told reporters prior to Tuesday’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics that Story will play five innings at shortstop Friday before switching to a designated hitter Saturday, according to NESN’s Mike Monaco. He’ll then play another five innings at shortstop Sunday.

Story has been building up to this as Cora revealed earlier Tuesday that this was the likely plan for the 30-year-old.

“He looks like he might start playing over the weekend,” Cora said on WEEI. “We’re going to have conversations today and see how he feels physically. If everything goes well, there is a good chance he’ll join one of the affiliates this weekend.”

Story continues to work back to the field and play shortstop after undergoing elbow surgery in January. It is currently unknown which Boston affiliate Story will begin a rehab assignment with, though Triple-A Worcester is on a road trip. That likely puts him in line for appearances with Double-A Portland.

After signing a long-term free agent contract ahead of last season, Story posted a .737 OPS with 16 home runs in 94 games for the Red Sox in 2022.