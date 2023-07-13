Red Sox Prospect Report: Ceddanne Rafaela Flashing Talented Tools

Even with the Boston Red Sox season in full swing, there is plenty going on down on the farm. NESN.com will take a look at several high-level prospects at the midway point of the season and see how they are faring. Next up: Ceddanne Rafaela.

Ceddanne Rafaela emerged as a walking highlight-reel in the Red Sox farm system last season. He’s only added more highlights to his résumé this year.

Rafaela has been quite the find for the Red Sox, who signed him out of his native Curacao in 2017. The undersized shortstop and center fielder has showcased a strong five-tool sense, and done so with some flair, too.

The 22-year-old was named the Red Sox 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America and he followed up that high honor with another outstanding season.

Here’s what you need to know about Boston’s electric prospect at the midway point of the season.

2022 Season Stats: .299/.342/.538 (481 at-bats), 21 HRs, 86 RBIs, 26 BB, 28 SBs

2023 Season Stats: .289/.328/.464 (291 at-bats), 10 HRs, 44 RBIs, 15 BB, 31 SBs

Overview of Season

In just over a year, Rafaela jumped from High-A Greenville to Triple-A Worcester. He began this season with Double-A Portland, where he showed plenty over the course of 60 games to warrant a call up to the next level. Rafaela batted .294 with six round-trippers and 37 RBIs with the Sea Dogs.

Rafaela is still getting his feet wet at Triple-A, playing in just 11 games so far with Worcester, but there’s much to like out of the small sample size, especially the youngster’s power. Rafaela has surprising pop for a player who stands at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds and recorded four blasts and a .261 batting average since joining the WooSox.

He hasn’t shown off his wheels much yet with Worcester. After swiping 30 bags with Portland this season, the speedster only has one steal and been caught twice with Worcester. But Rafaela’s terrific glove work has come with him to the next level, displaying adept defensive skills both at shortstop and in center field.

It’s been a quick rise up the minor-league ladder for Rafaela, who’s showcased plenty to like about his performances along the way.

Best Performance of Season

Rafaela had his first multi-home run game of the season just last week when he blasted two round-trippers and registered three RBIs as part of a 3-for-5 effort for Worcester against the Syracuse Mets.

Crushed.



103.2 mph off the bat of Rafaela 🚀 pic.twitter.com/skCjSmJpHl — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 8, 2023

In a follow-up performance, Rafaela collected three hits and three stolen bases for Portland in a contest against Akron RubberDucks on June 6.

Change in Ranking?

Rafaela entered the season as the No. 4 prospect in the Red Sox organization, according to SoxProspects.com. He has seen a change in that ranking since then, sliding up one spot but still behind top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Miguel Bleis.

Estimated Arrival To Boston

SoxProspects.com has Rafaela making his major league debut early next season, but it surely wouldn’t be a surprise if Rafaela makes a push to have that happen at the end of this season. If the Red Sox are out of playoff contention in September, they could get a closer look at Rafaela by calling him up, something they did with Triston Casas last season.