The Boston Red Sox rewarded prospect Ceddanne Rafaela on Sunday, promoting the 22-year-old up the minor league ladder.

Rafaela, who kicked off the 2023 campaign playing 60 games for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, has been promoted to Triple-A and is set to join the Worcester WooSox.

Best known for his flashy defensive versatility, capable of playing both the infield and outfield, Rafaela has also been an elite threat in the batter’s box. Rafaela further amplified his value by hitting .294 with 24 extra-base hits, including six home runs while driving in 37 RBIs and swiping 30 bases — surpassing his total last season (28 in 116 games).

Hot Diggity Dog!

Ceddanne Rafaela belts a lead-off home run for the Red Snappers. pic.twitter.com/KtmDUHMhVZ — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 24, 2023

Rafaela’s spent the better bulk of the past two seasons quickly becoming a household name in Boston’s minor league system, awaiting his next opportunity to inch closer to the big leagues.

“It’s very exciting,” Rafaela said, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “I’ve been waiting for this chance. I’m happy I get it. I need to go up there and do the same thing I’ve been doing. I’ve been working, developing and I feel very ready right now.”

The Red Sox have now promoted two of their most notable minor league prospects within the last month as Rafaela shortly followed Marcelo Mayer’s promotion to Double-A.