The Red Sox won their first of a three game series last night in Chicago, beating the Cubs 8-3. With the offense dealing, the Sox add a sixth game to their current win-streak.

Rafael Devers was the standout for the night with two homeruns for the Red Sox opener in Chicago. The offense took advantage of the momentum, and tallied six total homeruns by the end of the night. This win over the Cubs marks the most home runs in a single game by the Red Sox since July of 2021.

With James Paxton on the mound this afternoon, the Red Sox look to stretch their win streak to seven.