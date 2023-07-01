Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Kutter Crawford, Caleb Hamilton Start

The Red Sox prepare for a Canada Day clash against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

Boston took the first game of the three-game series against Toronto thanks to the offense coming back into form and a strong outing from James Paxton. Kutter Crawford gets the start opposite Yusei Kikuchi. Crawford’s last start was June 25 against the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander threw four strikeouts in six innings in a losing effort.

Rob Refsnyder starts at left field and bats leadoff against the left-handed Kikuchi. Justin Turner will start at first base with Triston Casas getting the day off and will bat third. Masataka Yoshida gets the start at designated hitter and will bat sixth in the order. Kiké Hernández returns to shortstop and will bat seventh, and Caleb Hamilton starts at catcher and will bat at the bottom of the order.

First pitch for Red Sox-Blue Jays is scheduled at 3:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.

Check out the lineups for both sides below.

BOSTON RED SOX (41-42)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Kiké Hernández, SS

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Caleb Hamilton, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2.4, 4.01 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (45-38)

George Springer, RF

Bo Bichette, SS

Brandon Belt, DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Daulton Varsho, LF

Danny Jansen, C

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP (7-2, 3.75 ERA)