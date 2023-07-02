Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo’s Clutch Blast Lifts Boston To Sweep Of Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, taking a 5-4 win at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox move back over the .500 mark at 43-32 while the Blue Jays fall to 45-40.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox had to patch things together in the series finale. Masataka Yoshida wasn’t in the lineup after getting drilled on the knee with a pitch Saturday and Adam Duvall was on the bench due to sickness.

To make matter’s worse, the Red Sox only got one inning out of starter Garrett Whitlock as he made a very early exit due to right elbow tightness.

But even with all of that, the Red Sox pieced things together. They overcame a two-run deficit in the seventh inning and got another strong performance out of the bullpen from Nick Pivetta, who allowed one run on two hits while striking out six in four innings.

Alex Verdugo then provided some more heroics to make sure the Red Sox came out on top. It was an impressive win for the Red Sox as they continue to show fight in a season that hasn’t always gone their way.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Verdugo came up in the clutch, jumping all over a first-pitch fastball from Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the ninth and sending it 415 feet over the right-field wall for a solo home run to break a 4-4 deadlock. It was Verdugo’s only hit of the game.

DUGIE IS BUILT DIFFERENT. pic.twitter.com/M3RpYGbEPC — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2023

— Jarren Duran turned in a monster effort, going 5-for-5 from the lead off spot with an eye-popping four doubles. Duran became the eighth player in Red Sox history with four doubles in a game, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. He also scored three runs.

4-for-4 with 4 doubles.



Have a day, Jarren! pic.twitter.com/39wyV3zFpg — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2023

— Rafael Devers was also a catalyst for the Red Sox offense. He reached base fives times as he registered three hits, two walks and drove in two runs.

WAGER WATCH

Justin Turner drove in a key run in the top of the seventh with a bloop single.

