The outing for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock didn’t last very long Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays and it wasn’t due to performance-related issues.

Whitlock tossed one inning but didn’t go back out to the mound in the bottom of the second with Brennan Bernardino taking over in relief. Whitlock left the contest due to right elbow tightness, the Red Sox announced.

The right-hander didn’t show any real signs of an injury in his lone frame of work. He got the first two hitters he faced out, including fanning Bo Bichette, before allowing a solo home run to Brandon Belt. He threw 11 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

Whitlock already dealt with a right elbow injury earlier this season, which had Red Sox fans fearing the worst. The 27-year-old spent a month on the injured list with right elbow ulnar neuritis but returned in late May.

Whitlock entered Sunday’s start with a 4-3 record and a 5.23 ERA. He was looking for a bounce-back showing after allowing 11 hits and six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins in his last time out.

The Red Sox are already dealing with a thin starting rotation with Tanner Houck and Chris Sale on the injured list. Boston is using an opener every fifth day at the moment and could have another open spot that will need to be filled depending on the severity of Whitlock’s injury.