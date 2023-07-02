Boston Red Sox fans were waiting with bated breath for an update on Masataka Yoshida after he left Saturday’s victory over the Blue Jays.

Well, now they’ve got one.

Things are looking up for Yoshida, who received negative X-rays after being hit in the leg with a 102 mph fastball from Toronto reliever Nate Pearson during the seventh inning. He would stay on to run, but was replaced by Triston Casas when the order turned back over in the ninth inning.

“It’s sore,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Yoshida’s leg, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So we took him out of the game and we’ll see tomorrow. The guy is swinging the bat well. It was a pitch inside that hit him. It was, what, 102? He’ll be sore for a little bit.”

There’s no doubt Boston won’t want to take Yoshida out of the lineup, as he’s having the best run of his rookie season batting in a familiar environment to that of his home country of Japan.

The 29-year-old is slashing .305/.377/.477 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 41 RBIs in 73 games this season.

The Red Sox will hope to complete a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:07p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pre and postgame coverage on NESN.