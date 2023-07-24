The Boston Red Sox entered their series finale with the New York Mets on Sunday looking to win their 10th series of the season at Fenway Park.

With the 6-1 victory, the Red Sox did just that and improved to 53-47 on the season, while the Mets fell to 46-53.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite making four baserunning errors, the Red Sox offense exploded for 15 hits and six runs against the Mets to win the series.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston collected seven hits and four runs in the bottom of the third after recording the game’s first run in the opening frame.

Considered a bullpen game, Red Sox pitching allowed just one run on six hits.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers went 2-for-3 from the plate with one RBI on a solo home run, one walk and one strikeout.

— Adam Duvall had a solid night offensively knocking in two runs on two hits. The right fielder is slashing .257/.320/.515 on the season.

Story continues below advertisement

— Connor Wong not only called a solid game, but the catcher went 3-for-4 from the plate without a strikeout.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Devers hitting the first home run of the game at +800. Devers cleared those odds with his 24th round-tripper of the season. A $100 wager placed on the third baseman would’ve resulted in a $900 payout.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox open a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. First pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.