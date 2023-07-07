BOSTON — The Red Sox took the finale of their three-game series with the Rangers, defeating Texas 10-6 at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

The Red Sox improved to 45-43, while the Rangers dropped to 51-37 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A six-run seventh-inning Red Sox spoiled pitcher Nathan Eovaldi’s return to Fenway after he joined the Rangers in the offseason.

Eovaldi went 5 1/3 innings against his former team allowing four runs on five hits, striking out three and walking four before handing the ball over to his bullpen with Texas leading Boston, 5-4.

The Red Sox sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh and notching seven hits off relief pitchers Josh Sborz, Grant Anderson, John King and Jose Leclerc.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Connor Wong went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in the Red Sox win. The 27-year-old is slashing .239/.302/.416 this season for Boston.

— Corey Seager went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Rangers, including a solo shot in the top of the ninth.

— Josh Winckowski pitched two scoreless innings for the Red Sox without allowing a hit. Winckowski threw 71% of his pitches for strikes (15-of-21) for his third win of the season.

WAGER WATCH

