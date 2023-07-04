Nathan Eovaldi ‘Excited’ To Face Red Sox In Series Finale At Fenway Park

When the Red Sox take the field at Fenway Park on Thursday, they will face former Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

It will be the first time the right-handed pitcher takes the mound against his former team since joining the Texas Rangers as a free agent in the offseason. The 33-year-old wanted to stay with the Red Sox, but the two sides couldn’t find common ground and ultimately parted ways.

Prior to the Rangers’ win over the Red Sox in the series opener on Tuesday, Eovaldi talked with reporters about his time in Boston.

“I miss it here. I had such an amazing time here in my career,” Eovaldi said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Everything we were able to do in ’18 and then the personal little achievements I accomplished as well. Boston always has a place near and dear to my heart.”

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Eovaldi elaborated on why Boston is so special to him.

“I think it’s the fan base. … the way that they come out in support, I feel like the whole city, how they are with all of their sports in general,” Eovaldi said, per Cotillo. “They live and breathe baseball, I feel like, and it’s just that special connection.”

Even though he said it was special to “put on that Red Sox uniform,” Eovaldi added while things didn’t happen the way he thought they would to keep him in Boston longer, he’s happy in Texas.

“I’m happy with where I am now and everything that’s been able to happen,” Eovaldi said. “You can’t always control everything. You just take what life gives you.”

So, how does he feel about taking the mound on Thursday?

“I’m definitely excited,” he said. “Obviously, I had this on my schedule.”

Eovaldi is 10-3 for the Rangers this year with a 2.64 ERA allowing just 34 runs off 84 hits while striking out 106 and walking 27. The 12-year veteran will make his second All-Star appearance in the 93rd Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11.