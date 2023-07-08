The Boston Red Sox have a single representative in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game and it apparently doesn’t sit well with right fielder Alex Verdugo.

With outfielders Mike Trout and Aaron Judge forced to miss the Midseason Classic due to injury, the chance for Verdugo to be added as one of the replacement players opened up.

Unfortunately, the spots were filled by Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, not Verdugo.

So, did Verdugo feel snubbed by not getting the nod?

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah,” Verdugo told Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe on Tuesday. “I mean, but it’s not even just in my regards. I just feel like it’s a fan popularity contest. And, like, the person who went in shouldn’t be there.”

Verdugo didn’t divulge who he thought shouldn’t have been selected, but if comparing stats alone, Rodriguez seems like the likely candidate.

Rodriguez is slashing .251/.312/.416 with 17 doubles, a single triple, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases to Verdugo’s stat line of .284/.355/.447 with 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 35 RBIs and three stolen bags.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes Verdugo should’ve gotten the nod as well — if not for his offense, definitely his defense.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s the best defender in the American League,” Cora said before the Red Sox took the field against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. “In the toughest right field in the big leagues. People haven’t noticed yet, but we have.”

Despite feeling snubbed, Verdugo hasn’t shifted his focus from the task at hand — helping the Red Sox win games.

“I just want to play ball,” Verdugo said. “I want to play ball and help the team win and some people are more active in certain things that get them more attention. But I want to play ball and be recognized for what I do on the field.”

Kenley Jansen will represent the Red Sox at T-Mobile Park in Seattle when the American League hosts the National League on July 11.