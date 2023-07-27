The AFC East is set to be filled with competition ahead of the 2023 season. The Buffalo Bills remain among the conference’s best while the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots all look to take steps forward.

Particularly in New York, Aaron Rodgers looks to rejuvenate his new team and revitalize the offense, as his old Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett joins him.

Hackett teamed up with Rodgers and the Jets after being fired in the first year of his tenure with the Denver Broncos last season. Earlier this week, his successor and current Broncos coach Sean Payton had a flurry of criticisms, from Hackett’s effect on Russell Wilson to the Jets being featured on “Hard Knocks” this season.

On Thursday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the series of comments from the Super Bowl XLIV champion coach.

“I’m not going to acknowledge Sean on those,” Saleh said. “He’s been in the league for awhile, he can say whatever he wants.”

Saleh did elaborate on how the team deals with outside noise.

“If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t popping,” Saleh added. “So hate away. Obviously we’re doing something right if you’ve gotta talk about us when we don’t play you until (Week 5).”

Here is Saleh’s full reply on the comments.

Intrigue will be high when the Jets travel to Denver to take on the Broncos on Oct. 8 with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Jets hold high aspirations for the season as their new future Hall of Fame quarterback looks to right an offense that pairs with a talented young defense in the AFC.