Rumored Patriots Target Dalvin Cook Opens Up About Free Agency

Dalvin Cook, much like DeAndre Hopkins before him, isn’t in any rush to sign on the dotted line.

With Hopkins headed to Tennessee, Cook is the best offensive player available in NFL free agency. The star running back has had plenty of time to think about his future in the league, as Cook has been on the open market since he was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9.

In an interview with KSTPSports’ Matt Kennedy on Saturday, Cook was asked how close he is to joining a new team.

“At this moment, it’s kind of just taking my time and being patient with the process,” Cook told Kennedy. “You know, you can’t rush this. It’s a life decision that can put me in a great predicament for my future. So, I’m just taking my time and I’m not rushing it. When I make that decision, it’s going to be right for me and my family.”

There’s a chance that decision is limited to AFC East teams. The Patriots, Dolphins and Jets reportedly are among the leading contenders to land Cook, who ran for over 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. As of a few days ago, New England was the odds-on favorite to sign the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

And if Cook does take his talents to Foxboro, Mass. and joins forces with Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots will enter the 2023 season with arguably the NFL’s best running back tandem.