Despite what previous reports suggested, it sounds like DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots were never all that enamored with each other this summer.

New England reportedly wasted no time contacting Hopkins after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. The Patriots ended up hosting the veteran wide receiver for a two-day, free-agent visit in June and Hopkins reportedly gave the impression he was “intrigued” about playing in Foxboro, Mass.

A deal never came to pass, as Hopkins is set to join the Tennessee Titans on a reported two-year contract. In a column published Sunday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss detailed why both Hopkins and the Patriots were a bit turned off by the other party amid negotiations.

“For Hopkins, too much of the Patriots’ offer was tied to incentives,” Reiss wrote. “And for the Patriots, the ‘what if’ of how Hopkins would fit into their program — and what it would look like if those incentives weren’t close to being reached — contributed to their more cautious approach.”

Another reason why New England might not have staged a stronger Hopkins pursuit is the team’s reported confidence in the new-look offense, which will be spearheaded by proven play-caller Bill O’Brien. That said, it’s fair to wonder if quarterback Mac Jones wishes the organization made more of an effort to sign the five-time Pro Bowl selection.