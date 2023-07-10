We’re amid the quiet time of year for NFL news, but Tom Brady recently managed to generate headlines.

In Brady’s defense, football fans and media members alike will actively talk about anything the seven-time Super Bowl champion says or does. But when the legendary NFL quarterback reportedly chatted up another A-lister at a Fourth of July party, it effectively was a goldmine for fodder.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Kim Kardashian were “super flirty with each other” at a lavish Hamptons bash hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Stephen A. Smith reacted to the rumor on a recent episode of his self-titled show.

“Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian. You know, she’s been divorced. They’re just friends, ain’t nothing going on,” Smith said. “My point is, what if it was? Now, I don’t have a problem with that. Tom Brady, do your thing, bro. I mean, do your thing. My point is. if Tom Brady ends up, you know, getting his groove on — I’m quite sure we shouldn’t have a problem with that. I’m really quite clear. There’s absolutely, positively nothing wrong with Tom Brady if he was with Kim Kardashian.”

Rubin’s party wasn’t the first time Brady and Kardashian were linked together in rumors. The reality television star reportedly reached out to the future Pro Football Hall of Famer a few months ago to pick his brain about property on an exclusive Bahamian resort.