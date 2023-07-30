The target date of Aug. 4 that Trevor Story put on himself to make his Red Sox season debut appears to be a realistic option as the shortstop continues his rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester.

Story, who has split time between shortstop and designated hitter for the WooSox, told NESN’s Adam Pellerin how his body has been responding to the action.

“I feel good man,” Story told Pellerin, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s a joy being back on the field. Just kind of getting all the first things out of the way. So that’s always nice and just enjoying playing baseball but overall, body’s feeling good.”

Recovering from an internal bracing procedure Story had done on his UCL ligament in his right elbow in January, the 30-year-old has been treating his time in Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester as his own “mini training camp” and the throws he’s been making on the field are working out as he wanted.

“It’s been good,” Story said. “Like I said, just enjoying playing, playing the game and the arm feels great. We’ve put in a lot of work and we still got a little more to do.”

Batting .238 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in his first season with the Red Sox, Story has gone 5-for-21 from the plate in eight rehab games with two home runs, four RBIs and eight strikeouts.

“A little bit of inconsistency,” Story said of his timing at the plate. “Just kind of given the nature of baseball, there are things that you kind of expect being away from the game for 10 months and because we’re treating it like the first week of spring training, so making progress there. I feel good about each day, we’re getting there so I feel good about that.”

Although Story would like to be ready for the next homestand, he understands it may not happen on his timetable.

“It’s very soon,” Story said. “Nobody wants to be back more than me. I think we got to be smart about it and not rush things even though it’s exciting because it feels close. Feels really close. So, I guess that’s the best thing to tell you.”