Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas made Mets ace Max Scherzer pay not once, but twice during Boston’s second game of a doubleheader with New York at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

Casas, who already took Scherzer yard in the second inning, wasn’t done handing out souvenirs to those in the outfield stands, doing so again in the sixth inning. Casas launched a go-ahead two-run shot off the three-time Cy Young Award winner, putting the Red Sox on top, 5-3, over the Mets.

That round-tripper was: A) clutch for Boston and B) marked the first-ever multi-home run performance in Casas’ career, raising his season total to 14.

TRISTON CASAS TO THE MOON! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4MLtmLwCLU — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 23, 2023

It also marked the fourth home run Boston belted versus Scherzer, which is a rare sight. In fact, the 38-year-old last surrendered four homers in a single game on April 6, 2021, against the Atlanta Braves, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

The Red Sox knocked Scherzer out of the game as the Mets made the move after the right-hander tossed six innings and allowed five earned runs off six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Boston entered the contest looking to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.