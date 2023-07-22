The Boston Red Sox figured to have their hands full with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on the mound for the New York Mets in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Fenway Park.

But the Red Sox got the better of Scherzer early on, with Jarren Duran and Triston Casas each tagging the Mets ace with solo home runs.

Duran led off the bottom of the first with a blast on the seventh pitch of his at-bat. He sent a curveball from Scherzer down the right-field line and the left-handed hitter’s shot clanged off the Pesky Pole for a solo home run. You can watch Duran’s round-tripper here:

It was the sixth home run of the season for Duran and his first since July 8, but it coming off one of the top pitchers in the game sure had to make it sweeter. Duran continues to swing a strong bat as he went 2-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader, which the Red Sox lost, 5-4.

Story continues below advertisement

An inning later it was Triston Casas’ turn to take Scherzer deep. The power-hitting first baseman crushed a cutter 417 feet over the bullpens in right field.

The blast gave Casas his 13th homer of the season and fourth since the All-Star break. It was a much easier trip around the bases that time compared to the triple he hit in the first game of the twin bill.