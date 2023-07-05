Twitter Shocked Grant Williams Was At Exclusive Party With Tom Brady

Michael Rubin held his annual white party in the Hamptons on Tuesday, and it was an event that featured stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Ben Affleck.

There also was one Boston Celtics player who attended that social media could not believe also was there.

The Fanatics CEO has an estimated net worth of $11.4 billion, according to Forbes. So it’s not a surprise Rubin has so many connections, especially in the sports world.

Tom Brady also attended the party, and he posted pictures from the event, including one with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft is a close business partner with Rubin, so it makes sense why he was there, and Brady’s inclusion speaks for itself. However, Grant Williams also took to Instagram and revealed he also was at the party. Twitter could not fathom a world where Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Williams were together at the same event.

How on earth Grant Williams invited to this https://t.co/1QXbTCuj12 — ⏳ (@kingDiaws) July 5, 2023

Jay Z gonna see Grant Williams and ask him whens the next round of bacon wrapped scallops comin around https://t.co/WNksl9LOws — Bam Adobobayo (@Bam_Adobobayo) July 5, 2023



I am laughing my ass off thinking about all the most famous people in the world being at one party and then also Grant Williams and Tobias Harris are there — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) July 5, 2023

Bruh why is Grant Williams at the same party with Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, etc 😭 https://t.co/VTe8FiPcBl — mev 🏀🧸🌹 (@mevvybear) July 5, 2023

God this shit is so random, Micah Parsons, Grant Williams, and a random white guy😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qGlpCIdsj2 — Brandon 🤠 (@brandonbb04) July 5, 2023

To Williams’ credit, he might get a payday if a team sends him a lucrative offer sheet, which the Celtics would have the option to match. And the four-year forward is first vice president of the NBA Players Association along with Boston teammates Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown.

Despite those credentials, he still isn’t quite a household name. But he certainly will enjoy getting the exclusive invites when they come.