Watch Jarren Duran Score From First On Stolen Base For Red Sox

Few teams in baseball have a leadoff man to set the table quite like Jarren Duran does for the Boston Red Sox. He electrified the team from the get-go on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

After working a leadoff walk, Duran stole second with Justin Turner at the plate. An overthrow allowed Duran to sprint to third before a second throwing error on the play sent him home to score the game’s first run.

Watch Duran come all the way around from first without a batted ball:

Speedsters impacting plays like these have happened in recent memory. In Triple-A Worcester, outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela scored on a similar play during the last homestand.

