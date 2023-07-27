Kiké Hernández didn’t leave Boston empty-handed.

Hernández was involved in the first noteworthy trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. With a logjam of middle infielders, the Red Sox sent the super-utility to the Dodgers in exchange for two pitching prospects Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Hernández now is back in Los Angeles, where he previously played six seasons and won the 2020 World Series. Playing alongside the 10th-year pro for that entire stint was Justin Turner, who reunited with Hernández back in January when he signed a free-agent deal with the Red Sox.

Prior to Hernández’s season debut with the Dodgers, the Associated Press’ Beth Harris shed light on the scene involving the longtime teammates after they were split up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Turner reacted to the trade by posting three crying emojis on Twitter,” Harris wrote. “A bottle of red wine and a note from Turner sat in Hernández’s locker, where a Red Sox duffel was stuffed. They parted ways in Boston with a hug in the shower.”

Hernández’ told Harris, “I was getting showered, he was fully dressed. We have a lot of history together. For me to be traded midseason, of course, it’s tough.”

The trade was also tough on Turner, who acknowledged Hernández was a big reason why he chose to sign in Boston this past winter. However, the seasoned veterans both understand Major League Baseball is a business first and foremost.

Turner and Hernández are set to reunite in late August when the Red Sox host the Dodgers for a weekend series.