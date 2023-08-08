Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave Aaron Boone a little bit of time before reaching out.

Cora, like much of the baseball world, saw the New York Yankees skipper blow a gasket in the eighth inning over the strike zone of home plate umpire Laz Diaz in Monday night’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Boone got ejected after he aggressively argued in the face of Diaz and even mocked him by signaling a called third strike.

After Boone had some time to cool off, Cora revealed he called his counterpart Tuesday morning and the two shared a laugh over the whole ordeal, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Cora even told reporters prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park that he loved Boone’s impression of Diaz, per McCaffrey.

“I talked to him today,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Sean McAdam. “I can’t…I get upset and all that (with umpires), but he’s so good at that, you know, the impersonations…He’s awesome, he’s awesome. That was really good. I told him the hips were really good. He got it right. He friggin’ got it right. I’d call Mike (Hill, senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB) and I’ll probably pay half the fine: ‘We got it, we got it.’

“(Boone) was embarrassed. The thing is, you have kids. In my situation, if I do something like that, my daughter is 20….yeah. And by the way, it was a strike. I don’t know what (Boone) was complaining about. That was good, that was good.”

Boone’s on-field antics are nothing new. He leads the American League in ejections this season with six after leading Major League Baseball by being tossed out of nine games in 2022. He was tied atop the leaderboard in the AL in 2021 as well.

Maybe New York’s dip in play has done a number on Boone with the Yankees entering Tuesday in last place in the division. Boone certainly took it to another level with this latest theatrical outburst as he provided some comedy for his fellow managers, including Cora.

Maybe the two can laugh about it some more next weekend when the Red Sox travel to the Bronx for a three-game set with their archrival.